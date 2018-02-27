IHOP offering free pancakes on National Pancake Day

(WSVN) - For all those who love pancakes, rejoice! Tuesday marks National Pancake Day, and a breakfast chain is celebrating the day.

At IHOP, guests can get one free short stack of their original buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation to help children battling critical illnesses in exchange for the free pancakes.

For a list of the charities IHOP’s supporting and more information on National Pancake Day, click here.

