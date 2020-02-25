IHOP offering free pancakes for National Pancake Day

(WSVN) - For all those who love pancakes, rejoice! Tuesday marks National Pancake Day, and a breakfast chain is celebrating the day.

At IHOP, guests can get one free short stack of their original buttermilk pancakes until 7 p.m.

Today is National Pancake Day! Come to IHOP and celebrate with a free buttermilk short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. Hip, hip, pancakes! Hip, hip, pancakes! pic.twitter.com/aB0WWnQzmL — IHOP (@IHOP) February 25, 2020

IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation to help children battling critical illnesses in exchange for the free pancakes.

For a list of the charities IHOP’s supporting and more information on National Pancake Day, click here.

