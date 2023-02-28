On National Pancake Day, IHOP wants to help people celebrate with a tasty freebie.

The breakfast chain is offering a free short stack of their famous Buttermilk Pancakes.

To cash in on the deal, customers must visit the restaurant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, the restaurant said.

Each guest must dine in to receive the special offer and IHOP is offering double points for customers who are signed up on their rewards program.

To learn more about their reward system, click here.

