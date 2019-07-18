Ignoring your co-workers could help you avoid being tired, expert says

(WSVN) - If sometimes you feel like just going into work and not talking to any of your co-workers, it may not be a bad idea.

Healthcare psychologist Ulrika Leons shared some tips with Business Insider on how people can avoid feeling burned out at work.

Leons said being interrupted by colleagues can be disastrous for your concentration.

“If someone distracts you, it can take somewhere between five and 25 minutes for you to fully focus your attention on your task again,” she told Business Insider. “It takes energy to switch between tasks all the time. If this happens all day long, you’ll be exhausted by the time you go home.”

Leons recommends shutting yourself off from co-workers if you want to focus. One method she poses is to wear headphones, which can send a message that you don’t want to be disturbed.

Leons also said it’s a good idea to plan out your day and organize it for the amount of work you have to do.

Also, giving your brain a moment of rest that is free from stimuli such as social media, television and other entertainment may be beneficial.

“If you fill every minute of every day with stimuli and entertainment, your brain never gets the chance to recover, and you may be at risk of burn-out,” Leons said.

She said some ways to do this would be to meditate, taking a walk or taking some time to just look around you.

“The most important thing is to be kind to yourself from time to time and to do so in a way that works for you,” she said.

