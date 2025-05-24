DALLAS (AP) — Freeways and airports across the U.S. filled up on Friday as more people made their getaways for the long Memorial Day weekend. Even as politics and the nation’s aging air traffic infrastructure rattle the U.S. travel industry, Americans were expected to travel in record numbers.

Auto club organization AAA predicted that over 45 million people — 1.4 million more than last year — would venture at least 50 miles from their homes between Thursday and Monday, with the vast majority going by car. The holiday’s previous domestic travel record of 44 million was set 20 years ago.

The analysts who prepared the forecast weren’t sure when they started their research if concerns about the economy would cause fewer U.S. residents to plan getaways for the unofficial start of summer, but it doesn’t seem to be the case, AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said.

“People are still feeling pretty good about travel,” Diaz said, adding that some households and individuals may just opt to spend less money on their trips.

Travelers should remember to keep any eye out for severe weather warnings. Weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, is the leading cause of flight delays. Thunderstorms, tornadoes and other extreme conditions also can make driving and outdoor pursuits more dangerous.

The National Weather Service said a multi-day thunderstorm forecast for the south-central U.S. might bring large hail, strong wind gusts and a possible tornado in parts of the Great Plains through Monday. The National Weather Center said considerable flooding was likely from the Central Plains into the Ozarks and from central Texas to the Tennessee Valley.

Hitting the (hopefully) open road

Like last year, about 87% of travelers will drive to their Memorial Day destinations, AAA said. About 39 million people were expected to take road trips, which Diaz noted many families find easier and cheaper than flying.

“You leave whenever you want,” she said. “You can pack as much as you want in the car, make stops along the way.”

AAA’s fuel tracker showed motorists could expect to pay less for gasoline this year; the U.S. average price on Friday was about $3.20 for a gallon of regular gas compared to $3.61 a year ago. Renting a vehicle and staying in a hotel also may cost less, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index.

The roads are always busiest in the afternoons and evenings. Transportation data firm INRIX said people planning to return home on Memorial Day itself should try to leave before the busiest hours of 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

What’s up with air travel?

The Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen about 18 million passengers and crew at airports across the U.S. from Thursday through Wednesday. Flights were expected to peak on Thursday with almost 54,000 scheduled, although airports were also expected to be busy Friday, according to the FAA.

Air safety has become a factor for many travelers after the deadly midair collision in January of a passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter above Washington, D.C. In recent weeks, flight delays and cancellations stemming from an air traffic controller shortage and equipment failures at a facility that directs aircraft in and out of the Newark, New Jersey, airport have also made some people wonder whether to get on a plane.

Gary Anderson thought twice before he and his wife booked flights to fly from their home in Washington D.C. to Dallas on Thursday to attend a relative’s high school graduation. While the safety of flying has been “on the back of our mind,” the couple, who are both truck drivers, decided they didn’t want to spend so much of their time off driving, Anderson, 46, said.

“We’re going to try to eat some good food down here and we’re going to try to chill and just enjoy the graduation,” he said.

Most major U.S. airlines said they planned to reduce their scheduled domestic flights this summer, citing an ebb in economy passengers booking leisure trips. Bank of America reported this month that its credit card customers were spending less on flights and lodging.

In 2024, the Friday before Memorial Day was among the record-setting days for the number of airline passengers screened at U.S. airports. AAA did not expect the holiday weekend to produce an air travel record.

But an analysis by aviation data provider Cirium of tickets bought through online travel sites for Memorial Day weekend found 6% more booking across almost two dozen U.S. airports compared to last year.

Danielle Clinton, 28, arrived at Love Field in Dallas on Thursday morning from Chicago. She was coming into town to celebrate her birthday with her mother and twin sister, who live in Dallas, and friends who were also flying in. She said the flight marked her first trip of the year and she was pleased to get a round-trip airfare for about $200.

The U.S. travel and tourism industry will watching during the weekend and the weeks ahead to see what might be in store for the summer travel season. Tourism industry experts have warned that anger about the Trump administration’s tariffs and rhetoric, and concern about tourist detentions at the U.S. border, have made citizens of some other countries less interested in traveling to the U.S.

The national statistics agency of Canada reported last week that the number of residents making return trips by air from the U.S. fell 20% in April compared to the same month a year earlier, while return trips by car were down 35%.

From big city lights to starry nights

Across Texas, reservations for day passes and camping spots were filling up at state parks ahead of the weekend, said Tara Humphreys, director of interpretation with Texas State Parks. Stargazing parties were among events planned at parks across the state.

Bolstered by its theme parks and nearby cruise port, Orlando, Florida, topped AAA’s list of most popular domestic destinations for the weekend. The city’s newest theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, opened Thursday.

Long weekends are a good time to hop on a short flight to a big city, said Hayley Berg, lead economist at the travel site Hopper. She said top searches for the weekend included New York, Miami and Las Vegas.

