PARIS (WSVN) — The famed towers of Notre Dame in Paris reopened to the public, six years after they were devastated by flames.

French President Emmanuel Macron climbed to the top of the newly refurbished building on Friday. He stepped onto the roof to mark the end of the years-long effort to restore the iconic landmark.

It was on April 15, 2019 when the famed cathedral burned. The spire crashed down, collapsing through the roof of the 800-year-old jewel of Gothic architecture.

More than 2,000 worked to resurrect the beloved site, where thousands of statues and decorative features were restored or recreated.

Notre Dame’s cathedral reopened to the public in early December of 2024.

