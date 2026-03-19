(CNN) — Latino leaders and elected officials say they are shocked by “deeply troubling” sexual misconduct allegations against Cesar Chavez, one of the Latino community’s most prominent civil rights icons, as planned annual celebrations of the late labor leader are canceled and his legacy as a labor movement hero is thrown into question.

The cancellations came just hours before The New York Times published an investigative story Wednesday that includes allegations Chavez abused and molested multiple women over the course of decades — some of them minors — including longtime activist Dolores Huerta, a legend of the farm workers movement in her own right.

The United Farm Workers, co-founded by Chavez and Huerta, is among several groups now saying it will not participate in annual celebratory events this month.

The newspaper reported it interviewed more than 60 people regarding the allegations against Chavez, using union records, emails and other documents to corroborate aspects of the accounts.

CNN has not independently verified the allegations. United Farm Workers declined to provide any additional information beyond its issued statement when contacted by CNN.

Here are the allegations against Chavez and how states have responded:

Chavez’s key partner in organizing says she was also his victim

Although the New York Times story contains numerous reports of abuse, the allegations from Huerta — who stood by Chavez’s side for decades — are the most shocking against a man long lauded as a champion of human dignity.

“Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful,” Huerta, who turns 96 next month, told the Times.

In a statement released after the newspaper story was published, Huerta said she had sexual encounters with Chavez twice — once when she said she was “manipulated and pressured” and once against her will in 1966 — both resulting in pregnancies.

Huerta secretly gave birth to both children fathered by Chavez and arranged for others to raise them, she told the Times.

She said she even wore baggy clothes and ponchos to conceal her pregnancies.

Huerta wrote that over the years, she was able to develop a deep relationship with these children.

“No one knew the full truth about how they were conceived until just a few weeks ago,” she wrote.

“I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work,” Huerta wrote. “The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights and I wasn’t going to let Cesar or anyone else get in the way.”

Huerta said she decided to come forward more than a half-century later after learning from the Times that other women said they were also victims.

“The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me,” Huerta wrote. “My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions that he did. Cesar’s actions do not reflect the values of our community and our movement.”

Huerta declined further comment to CNN.

“While we acknowledge the weight of this moment, we remain focused, determined and inspired to serve our community with the same relentless determination she has modeled for us,” the Dolores Huerta Foundation said in a statement Wednesday. “Her courage today doesn’t change our path; it clarifies it.”

Chavez had eight children with his wife, Helen Chavez, and the Times said its investigation and a review of 23andMe match results showed that he also fathered at least four children with three other women, including Huerta.

Some alleged victims were children

Some of the women who say they were victimized by Chavez, who died in 1993, were minors at the time.

Ana Murguia, who was active in the labor movement even as a child, told The New York Times she was first molested by Chavez when she was 13 and he was 45. That was followed by “dozens” of sexual encounters over the next four years, though none included intercourse, she said.

Another accuser, Debra Rojas, said Chavez fondled her when she was 12 and first had sex with her when she was 15.

The newspaper said it interviewed multiple people who corroborated the accounts of Murguia and Rojas, saying they had spoken of the abuse years later.

A letter written by Rojas to Chavez when she was a teenager appears in the public archives of Cesar Chavez, according to the Times.

“I’m really glad I got to see you & spend time with you, well not like that, but just to know I was near you was enough,” she wrote more than a year after she said she was first inappropriately touched.

“I had love for him,” Rojas told the newspaper. “He did his grooming very well. He should get an Academy Award for all he did.”

Chavez’s family said in a statement to the Times they were “not in a position to judge” the newly revealed allegations against him.

“As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual misconduct,” the family told the Times. “These allegations are deeply painful to our family.”

Organizers scramble to respond to allegations

The UFW Foundation, a nonprofit associated with the United Farm Workers, said it is canceling “all Cesar Chavez Day activities this month.”

“The UFW has learned of deeply troubling allegations that one of the union’s co-founders, Cesar Chavez, behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization’s values. Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors,” the UFW said in a statement, released before the Times article was published.

The events were scheduled for Cesar Chavez Day, which commemorates the labor leader and is observed on March 31, his birthday.

“We have not received any direct reports, and we do not have any firsthand knowledge of these allegations,” the UFW said in the statement.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation said it’s “deeply shocked and saddened” by the “disturbing allegations” that came to light. The foundation is “working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations” and support people who may have been harmed, it said.

The union and the Cesar Chavez Foundation said they are setting up a confidential channel for those who want to share any harmful experiences, as well as a process to implement accountability measures.

Instead of participating in this year’s events, the United Farm Workers is calling on its allies and supporters to take part in “Immigration justice events and acts of service to support farmworkers,” it said.

“Let us be direct: the alleged sexual abuse of women and minors by Cesar Chavez is indefensible,” voter organizing group Voto Latino said in a statement. “No context, no historical framing, and no legacy excuses the abuse of power by someone in a position of authority to exploit women and minors. Voto Latino condemns these actions absolutely.”

Texas will not observe the Cesar Chavez holiday, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Wednesday, adding that he’s directing all state agency heads to comply.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office also said the state will not recognize the commemorative holiday this year.

And the city of Lansing, Michigan, said it had canceled an upcoming dinner in his honor.

Additional celebrations in California and other states have reportedly been called off as well. The declaration of March 31 as a state holiday honoring Chavez is required by law in California.

When asked whether he would change or rename the upcoming holiday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is “open” to the idea.

“These are brand-new conversations,” the governor said. “I think we need to have those conversations. I think that’s the right thing to do.”

Speaking at an event in the Bay Area Wednesday, Newsom said he is still “processing” the news of the allegations and that it’s been difficult to absorb. He said he has a long-standing relationship with Huerta and has photographs of Chavez with Robert F. Kennedy in his home.

“We’re just going to have to reflect on all of that and reflect on a farm workers’ movement and a labor movement that was much bigger than one man and celebrate that,” Newsom said.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and women on the City Council are set to sign a proclamation to rename the last Monday in March as “Farm Workers Day” in the city, according to a statement from her office.

“Real progress requires more than moments of reckoning – it demands sustained action to dismantle social, cultural, economic, and political structures that have hurt women throughout our history,” Bass said in the statement.

Chavez served as a Latino icon and figure of pride for decades

Born near Yuma, Arizona, in 1927, the Mexican-American labor leader was raised working on California farms, where “he was exposed to the hardships and injustices of farm worker life,” according to the foundation.

Along with Huerta and Larry Itliong, he co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 before it later became the United Farm Workers of America — an organization devoted to defending the rights of farmhands and field workers across the country.

Chavez rose to national prominence as a champion of fair wages, humane treatment and safer working conditions, leading nonviolent marches, boycotts and hunger strikes on behalf of California’s farm workers.

He went on his first hunger strike, which lasted 25 days, in 1968 to protest violence and inhumane conditions workers endured, according to the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

At the same time, Chavez was controversial within his own organization for carrying out leadership purges at the United Farm Workers, according to a biography by journalist Miriam Pawel, as well as for his staunch opposition to undocumented immigrants, who he said threatened union farm labor.

Since his death, Chavez has been honored and memorialized across the country, including with dozens of schools named after him.

California established the state holiday in his honor in 1995. In 2014, then-President Barack Obama decreed March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day and honored him with a national monument in Keene, California, where Chavez was buried and some of his family still reside.

On his first day as president, Joe Biden placed a bust of Chavez on the credenza behind his Oval Office desk.

On Wednesday, a statue of Chavez on the campus of California State University, Fresno, was seen covered by a black tarp and black plastic.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the allegations being reported about César Chávez,” the university’s president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, said in a campus-wide statement, CNN affiliate KMPH reported. “These profoundly troubling claims … call for our full attention and moral reckoning by removing his statue from our campus,” he said, adding it was covering the statue as it determines next steps.

Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrant Coalition, who collaborated with Chavez in providing legal help for agricultural workers, said he felt “utter disappointment” over the announcement.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow because I mean, Cesar Chavez is an icon,” he told CNN. “Children, even now, know about Cesar Chavez and many generations before him were inspired by him. … He’s revered and admired in the community.”

As someone who knew him and worked with him, Gutierrez said the news is shocking. “I still can’t recover,” he said, while acknowledging the extent of the allegations is still unclear.

Chavez has been a “beloved hero of our community” whom Gutierrez admired, he said. But if the serious allegations were proven credible, it would be a “blow to his legacy,” no matter how much time has passed since his death.

Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s first Latino elected to the US Senate, on Wednesday condemned the “abhorrent actions” described.

“There must be zero tolerance for abuse, exploitation, and the silencing of victims, no matter who is involved,” Padilla said in a statement.

Padilla later told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he will “rework” legislation he introduced last year to create a historic park named after Chavez and the farm worker movement.

“It is ok to feel angry, shocked, heartbroken, saddened, confused, and dismayed — all at the same time,” US Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, said in a statement Tuesday night. “We still have more questions than answers. However, it is important to remember that one person does not define a movement. We, the people, are the movement.”

If you need help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788 or chat through website.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: Call 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), text HOPE to 64673 or chat through website. Provided by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

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