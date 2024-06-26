MIAMI (WSVN) - A vacation scare on board the world’s largest cruise ship after a small fire broke out onboard.

Icon of the Seas is the newest vessel in the Royal Caribbean company’s fleet.

However, that was at the back of passenger’s minds on Tuesday as a small fire was detected on the ship.

“They called the fire crews, all of them reported to their stations,” said one passenger.

Firefighters were seen rushing through the ship as the smell of smoke swelled within the ship.

“Burning in here it smells super bad,” said another passenger.

The company said a small fire broke out in the crew area knocking out power on board.

“Within two minutes the flo rider turned off, kids were coming down the slide and the blenders to make mixed drinks stopped working,” said another passenger. “They immediately saw black smoke coming out of the top.”

The cruise ship was docked in Costa Maya, Mexico when the fire erupted.

“About an hour and a half later, things started to turn back on,” said a passenger. “We saw staff running to their emergency locations.”

Passengers describing the situation to 7News while on board the ship.

“Guys, I wouldn’t go in the elevator now, even though the power is on,” said a passenger to a group of people.

Some passengers shared videos of the warnings issued by the ship crew.

“Attention crew, attention crew, instruction number 23, report to your emergency stations,” said the public address announcer.

Video shows alarms blaring as passengers walked around the ship.

“It was the same thing over and over again which was a little scary,” said a passenger. “They were saying a bunch of different numbers to the crew.”

The Icon of the Seas has a record-setting size of 1,196 feet long, 20 decks high and accommodates more than 5,600 guests at double capacity.

A spokesperson with Royal Caribbean released a statement confirming a small fire.

The ship experienced a small fire (isolated to the crew area) and experience a brief loss of power while docked at Costa Maya, Mexico; back-up power kicked in immediately and teams restored the main systems; all necessary safety procedures were taken and the team were able to quickly extinguish the fire; safety of our passengers and crew are always our top priority; thankfully there were no injuries.” Royal Caribbean spokesperson

The ship is expected to continue its voyage as scheduled.

It’s due back in Miami on Saturday.

