Ice pops recalled over listeria concerns

(WSVN) - Three thousand cases of ice pops are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

According to Fox 35, the recall covers two brands made by the Ziegenfelder Company: Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin pops.

The products, sold in packages of 12, were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Food and Drug Administration said the contamination happened at a facility in Denver.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall. However, the FDA is asking consumers who purchased the affected ice pops to dispose of them or return them for a refund.

The following UPC codes are included in the recall:

Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops with UPC code 0-74534-84200-9 (includes codes D09418A through D10018B)

Sugar Free Pops with UPC code 0-74534-75642-9 (includes codes from D09318A through D10018B)

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.