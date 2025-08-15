NEW YORK (WSVN) — A federal building in New York City was evacuated after an unknown substance was found in an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said they received a call just before 4 p.m. on Thursday reporting a white powder on the ninth floor of the building, located at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan’s Foley Square.

The building houses offices for both the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Hazmat teams were dispatched to investigate the substance, which was reportedly discovered inside four envelopes in the office’s mail room.

Authorities said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public or employees.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also confirmed in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation, and no injuries were reported

Officials said the substance has been sent to a lab for further tests.

“The letters will be sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for additional testing. We have opened up investigation and will provide additional details as soon as we can,” said Christopher Reya, the assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Field Office. “Sending threatening letters of this nature, whether real or a hoax, is a crime. It diverts valuable, limited law enforcement resources as you have all seen tonight.”

