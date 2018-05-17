‘I thought dispatch was joking’: deputy responds to call about kangaroo on the loose in South Carolina

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WSVN) — When deputies in South Carolina got a call about an animal on the loose, they did not expect it to be a kangaroo.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office received the call early Tuesday morning about a kangaroo hopping on the side of a highway near the Georgia state border.

“When you get dispatched to an animal in the road and this is what you find,” the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit posted on Facebook, showing the marsupial in their headlights. “I thought dispatch was joking.”

Witnesses spotted the kangaroo hopping southbound on the side of Highway 28, about 20 miles northwest of Augusta, Fox 5 reports.

The sheriff’s office said the animal was safely captured and reunited with its owners at Melrose Farm, a licensed exotic farm.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.