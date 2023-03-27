DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Drake University dining hall cashier is discovering just how much her student customers love her.

“Brian, how are you?” shouts Marietta Jackson to a student heading in for lunch.

When was the last time a lunch lady greeted you by name?

“Hi, Anthony. How are you?” as another favorite student enters the dining hall.

Jackson is no ordinary lunch lady. For 15 years, she’s been a powerful light that brightens the Hubbell Dining Hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on the campus of Drake University. She makes everybody that passes her cashier station feel right at home.

Pep rally held for beloved lunch lady “She is an amazing woman. She is always so kind. She takes care of us and always makes you feel special,” said Drake student Chris Davis.

Jackson says with a laugh, “They love me. I love them. I’m their mom away from home.”

“She knows everybody’s name. She lights up your day. Makes you feel welcome. You would never guess she is going through what she is going through,” said Okay Djamouz, a Drake basketball player.

What she is going through might wipe that smile away. But not Jackson.

“I have ovarian cancer, which has not been pleasant at all,” she said.

Jackson has been on and off the job and in the hospital, dealing with scary health issues. That’s when Drake basketball player Maggie Bair opened a GoFundMe account for her. It’s raised more than $30,000 for medical expenses.

“I feel surrounded with love,” said Jackson.

And that love is mutual.

“To have that level of warmth and comfort and joy come from this one little body is something that I feel everybody looks forward to. I know I look forward to it,” said former Drake University staffer Keesha Ward.

Woman battling breast cancer shares her journey through videos Jackson says she is trying to work as much as she can through her diagnosis. She asked us to let her send a message.

“I feel their prayers, and I am truly blessed. Thank you so much. I don’t even know how to say thank you. Thank you,” Jackson said with a giggle.

Jackson says the GoFundMe gift will help pay some medical expenses not covered by her insurance.

