ANTELOPE, California (KCRA) — A Roseville High School wrestling coach is sharing his story after a frightening early morning drive nearly turned deadly.

Onterrio Burris, 20, says he was heading home from Elk Grove Monday morning when his brakes suddenly gave out just a mile from his house.

“I’m pushing it all the way down, like, to the floorboard. And there’s no brakes at all,” Burris recounted.

Burris, who relies on his vehicle to get to work and helps transport student-athletes to practices and matches, says he pushed the brake pedal to the floor, but nothing happened.

Thinking quickly, he used his emergency brake to bring the car to a stop. But within moments, the situation escalated.

Burris says smoke began pouring through the vehicle’s air conditioning vents, and he could see flames inside the cab. He says he inhaled some of the smoke before jumping out and attempting to open the hood, but couldn’t get it open.

“I’m also super lucky that it didn’t lead to my rear end, because my gas tank was right there, and I had about a half a tank, and if that would have caught on fire, would have just blew up completely,” Burris said.

Realizing the danger, Burris grabbed his belongings and moved away from the vehicle. Seconds later, the car burst into flames.

Burris was not injured, but the fire was so intense that it melted a nearby vehicle as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Beyond the close call, the loss is also personal. Burris says the truck was a gift from his grandfather and carried significant sentimental value.

He has been a wrestling coach at Roseville High School for three years and says the loss of his vehicle could impact how he supports his athletes, especially with summer training approaching.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Burris following the explosion.

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