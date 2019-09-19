Husband supports wife through labor with heartfelt messages

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A husband wanted to make sure his wife knew exactly how much he appreciated her while she gave birth.

Jasmin Caver was in labor for two days and her husband, Kendall, wanted to encourage and support her through the process.

Caver held up multiple signs of messages of support and reminders for Jasmin to breath (like the couple practiced).

The extra motivation proved to be successful.

“Last night my Warrior Wife gave birth to a beautiful Baby Girl!” Caver wrote on Facebook.

