Husband shoots man trying to rob his wife

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — A Nashville man is being credited with saving his wife after he shot a man trying to rob her.

Nashville police said a 25-year-old woman was walking home when 19-year-old Jordan Ponce ran up behind her and tried to grab her purse. The victim said as she resisted, Ponce smashed her head into the wall of the building as she screamed.

The woman’s husband heard his wife’s cries and rushed outside to help. Police said Ponce fled while the husband chased him down.

The husband eventually jumped a railing and landed on top of Ponce. The two got into a struggle and Ponce was able to get away. The man chased Ponce down again and the two got into a second fight.

The husband told police that Ponce hit him in the head and got up, and not knowing what Ponce’s intentions were, he pulled out his gun and opened fire.

Ponce eventually made it to a silver Acura and fled the apartment complex. However, a short time later, he was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach and hands.

The woman was treated for cuts and bruises to the head at another hospital.

Police later found the silver Acura, which had been stolen before the attempted robbery, at a nearby apartment complex.

According to Fox News, a police department spokesperson said charges against Ponce are expected. However, the spokesperson added, she is not aware of any charges pending against the husband.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.