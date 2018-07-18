Husband shoots home invasion suspect holding his wife at gunpoint

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Police in Texas said a husband opened fire on two men who were holding his wife at gunpoint.

Police said the woman pulled into her driveway Tuesday night, where two armed suspects attempted to rob her, KHOU reports.

After taking the victim’s purse, the suspects then held her at gunpoint and tried to force her into the house.

That’s when the woman’s husband confronted them with his gun after hearing the commotion from inside the home.

The husband fired at the suspects, hitting one in the head. The second suspect fled the scene on foot, according to Fox 26.

Houston Police said the injured suspect was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.