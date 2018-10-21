Hurricane Willa grows rapidly off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newly formed hurricane is rapidly gaining force off Mexico’s Pacific coast and forecasters say it could reach Category 4 status before hitting land by midweek along a stretch of shore between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Hurricane Willa was about 240 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of the port city of Manzanillo early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Willa could become a major hurricane by Monday morning and near the coast by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicente appeared to be a less potent threat further south. Forecasters said it could near the central Pacific coast late Tuesday.

It was located about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Puerto Angel with winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

