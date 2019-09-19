Hurricane Jerry forms, closing in on Caribbean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Jerry is now a hurricane, closing in on the outermost Caribbean islands with top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

Forecasters say Hurricane Jerry could pass just north of the Leeward Islands on Friday, then move between Puerto Rico and the Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for the islands of Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius.

The hurricane center said Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend. As of Thursday morning, it was centered about 490 miles (785 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

