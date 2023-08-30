As Hurricane Idalia intensifies, Southern Georgia is bracing for impact as the storm advances with the potential to strike. Forecasters predict its trajectory will then take it through the coastal areas of the Carolinas, where residents are hunkering down for a deluge of heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding.

The looming threat of strong winds and the specter of waterlogged landscapes have prompted communities to ramp up their preparations.

Charleston, a coastal city familiar with the unpredictability of hurricane season, is no stranger to the ritual of stocking up on essential supplies.

From batteries to flashlights, homeowners are diligently acquiring the tools needed to weather the impending storm.

Amidst the array of preparations, one particular set of items is seeing heightened demand—anchors and straps designed to secure structures in place during the tempest.

Local hardware store owner, Joe Westbury, described the surge in interest.

“Now that’s a 30-inch double helix anchor with a slot bolt. Has a slot in it to fit the straps,” he explained. “You can put it over a shed, a mobile home, a container, anything to hold it down for the storm.”

Another crucial component of readiness during hurricane season is propane.

“We’ve had our tank filled twice in the last two days, everybody flocking in to buy propane,” Westbury noted.

This essential resource becomes invaluable in the event of power outages, ensuring residents can maintain their basic needs even as the storm rages.

Further south along the coastline of South Carolina, a different mode of preparation is underway. With uncertainty looming over their newly adopted region, individuals are banding together to fill sandbags, a classic method of fortifying homes against encroaching waters.

Berkely County resident Melissa Krach shared her perspective.

“We’ve transferred down here two months ago and we just don’t know what to expect,” she said “Praying that it moves very quickly, that we get some rain, I don’t care. The back of my house is mostly windows so I have no protection, so I’m just praying that it moves quickly.”

As Hurricane Idalia’s approach draws nearer, residents along its potential path are adopting a combination of time-tested strategies and modern essentials to ensure their safety and minimize potential damage.

