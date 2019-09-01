Hurricane Dorian obliterates houses in Bahamas as it heads toward US

(CNN) — The strongest storm to ever hit the Bahamas has pulverized houses, leaving countless residents homeless and threatening more destruction in the US.

Hurricane Dorian is hurling “life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds” on Grand Bahama Island, the National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon.

“Tragic flooding, we are stranded!” John Forbes tweeted from Grand Bahama.

The nightmare will get worse before it gets better.

“You can’t even wrap your head around the devastation that’s going to be coming out of the Bahamas in the coming days,” CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray said.

Dorian has already wiped out power to Nassau and the rest of New Providence, the country’s most populous island, Bahamas Power and Light said. “There’s damages everywhere around my area,” Marsh Habour resident Vernal Cooper said. “Cars and houses destroyed. This is what’s left of Marsh Harbour.”

Dorian made landfall Sunday night on Grand Bahama Island, whipping winds of 180 mph as a Category 5 hurricane.

Those winds weakened to 150 mph Monday afternoon, making Dorian an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

But the biggest problem is that Dorian is moving across the Bahamas at only 1 mph — slower than walking pace. That means it will pound the same decimated places over and over again.

“It’s just an absolutely devastating, life-threatening situation,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

When Dorian finally leaves the Bahamas, it could wreak havoc on the southeastern US coast. Millions of Americans are under mandatory evacuation orders as the mammoth storm inches closer.

Where Dorian is going

Dorian will keep lashing Grand Bahama Island though Monday night, forecasters said.

“The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“The very dangerous core of Dorian is expected to stay roughly 50 miles off the Florida coast, which will bring hurricane force winds, surge and heavy rain,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

The first victim was an 8-year-old boy

In the Abaco Islands, “the devastation is unprecedented,” Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

“We have reports of casualties. We have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and see for ourselves,” Bahamian Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said.

An 8-year-old boy from the Abaco Islands apparently drowned in rising waters, his grandmother told Eyewitness News in the Bahamas.

The grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, said her 31-year-old daughter found the body of the boy. McIntosh said her granddaughter is also missing.

“I just saw my grandson about two days ago,” McIntosh said. “He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, ‘Grandma, I love you.'”

CNN has reached out to authorities, who have not yet confirmed reports of the boy’s death.

Part of the reason it’s so difficult to grasp the number of casualties is because conditions are still dire. “It’s not safe to go outdoors,” Henfield said. “Power lines are down. Lamp posts are down. Trees are across the street. It is very dangerous to be outdoors.”

And since Dorian is barely moving, the storm could dump a total of 24 to 30 inches of rain on northwestern parts of the Bahamas, the hurricane center said.

On top of flooding from rain, “catastrophic storm surge flooding” is likely, forecasters said. “This is a life-threatening situation,” the hurricane center said.

How Dorian could pummel the US

The strongest storm anywhere on the planet this yea is threatening the US Southeast. But it’s still unclear if or where Dorian will make landfall.

Landfall happens when the center of the hurricane reaches land. Forecast models now show Dorian skirting along Florida’s coast Tuesday and then next to Georgia late Tuesday and Wednesday.

But just because the center of the storm might not hit land doesn’t mean it won’t be destructive. Hurricane-force winds topping 74 mph extend 45 miles out from the storm’s center.

The hurricane center said “life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week.”

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered mandatory evacuations for some coastal residents.

At least 13 Florida counties were under evacuation orders Monday,

For those not under mandatory evacuations, the agency urged residents to “plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power & water for several days.”

More than 900 flights have been canceled going in and out of Florida airports, according to data from Flightaware.com

The Orlando Melbourne International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suspended commercial flights and closed terminals at noon Monday.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered mandatory evacuations in six coastal counties east of Interstate 95. The order will be in place through Monday night, the governor said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered the evacuation of coastal South Carolina on Monday.

Even places as far north as North Carolina are potential targets for a US landfall, forecasters said.

In Wilmington, North Carolina, Christina Dowe said she bought a new home in November after her home was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

“We’ve just been trying to get perishables, getting water, getting flashlights. Just trying to get the necessities, things that we need, so we can be better prepared than we were last year,” she said

Dowe said she’s just hoping “everything works out better than it did last year.”

‘My house sounds like the ocean’

Before anyone knows what damage Dorian will inflict on the US, it’ll keep hammering battered parts of the Bahamas.

Vickareio Adderely’s home in Marsh Harbour is filled with water. One of the rooms is now “gone,” and a hole in the roof keeps getting bigger.

“My house sounds like the ocean,” Adderely said. “There are three houses adjacent to mine that also lost their roof.”

Kevin Tomlinson planned to ride out the storm in his home. But as Dorian’s strength became clear, he fled to an evacuation center in Freeport.

Tomlinson has no idea what will be left of his neighborhood when he goes home. “We haven’t really gotten the full brunt of it yet,” he said. “One thing I dread is the aftermath of this entire thing.”

