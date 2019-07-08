Hurricane center says tropical depression likely in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — The Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Forecasters in Miami said Monday that a trough of low pressure over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf where a broad area of low pressure will form in a couple of days.

Heavy rain event likely along portions of the Northern & Eastern U.S. this week. Low pressure expected to form once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Chance keeps going up. Now 80% chance to develop through the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MDVkv2TEcC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2019

As of 8 a.m., NHC gave the disturbance an 80% chance of forming over the next five days.

The forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf.

