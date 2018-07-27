Hungry Man dinner recalled due to Salmonella risk

(WSVN) - Add one Hungry Man dinner product to the list of foods recalled due to Salmonella concerns.

Hungry Man’s Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz have been recalled for possible Salmonella concerns, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA discovered on July 17 that whey powder used in the microwave dinners poses a risk for Salmonella. The supplier was then notified that the recalled whey powder was used in their ranch dressing seasoning for the mashed potatoes.

The recalled Hungry Man Dinners are as follows:

15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19

If you have questions, call Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.

