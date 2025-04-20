MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians joined thousands across the nation in a day of protests against the Trump administration, one with particular historical significance, hoping to seize on what they said is growing resistance to anti-democratic policies.

7News cameras captured a large group of demonstrators holding up signs in from of the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami, Saturday afternoon.

“Shut it down!” they chanted.

Protester Paula Brown did not mince words when it came to some of the current administration’s policies.

“Stop destroying peoples lives with the cruelty and the evilness. You can’t fire people and disrupt people’s lives by firing them,” she said.

The Trump administration’s moves aim to slash expenses by eliminating federal employees, but that was far from the only issue demonstrators criticized.

Protester Beth Winter singled out the administration’s immigration policy.

“Getting people on college campuses, and I think that it’s sick,” she said.

Earlier this week, Florida International University Police and the City of Doral joined the federal program called 287(g). The pact allows local municipalities to carry out certain immigration enforcement tasks, prompting concern from students and residents.

7News cameras captured protesters at FIU’s West Miami-Dade campus on Thursday.

“I do not agree with it. Whether you’re here as a citizen, a green card or other, you still have rights. There’s due process for every person in this country,” said protester Jaqueline Aldena. “You’re not allowed to just be taken and shipped off without due process — being taken in front of a court and knowing what’s happening.”

Saturday’s rally was part of a larger movement. Similar demonstrations took place all over the country, including marches through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House.

These demonstrations were meant to commemorate “the shot heard round the world” on April 19, 1775, which signaled the start of the Revolutionary War.

Some protesters saw a connection between that pivotal time in history to modern-day issues.

“In Boston, that was in 1775, that we were saying, ‘Hey, we fought for that 250 years ago. We’re not going to let a king come and dominate this country now,'” said Winter.

In other parts of the country, protests were held in front of Tesla dealerships.

This is the second nationwide protest of its kind in the last two weeks.

