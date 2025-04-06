MIAMI (WSVN) - Millions of Americans across the country took to the streets to say “Hands Off” to the Trump administration, and South Florida was no exception.

7News cameras captured a large crowds of demonstrators as they marched while holding up signs in downtown Miami, Saturday afternoon.

“The people united will never be defeated!” they chanted.

About 700 people gathered in front of the Torch of Friendship to let their voices be heard.

Activists who took part in the rallies, held as part of the “Hands Off!” nationwide movement, said they’re taking a stand against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who currently heads the Department of Government Efficiency.

“This is what democracy looks like,” said a protester.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Donalf Trump has got to go!” demonstrators chanted.

Participants sounded off on issues like downsizing the federal government.

“I’m protesting against the destruction of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I’m protesting against the attacks on immigrants, I’m protesting the attacks on civil rights,” said protester Patricia Soto.

Three girls, two of whom were holding signs, were among the younger participants in the downtown Miami rally.

“Show us what democracy looks like!” they chanted.

The crowd responded: “This is what democracy looks like!”

Demonstrators singled out Musk and DOGE in particular.

“People are here in Miami saying, ‘This isn’t what we want. We didn’t vote for Elon Musk,'” said a protester.

Protesters like Jeffrey Shapiro called out the cancellation of union agreements that affect veterans.

“We are now suing the Trump administration, ’cause they’re trying to eliminate our collective bargaining rights,” said Shapiro. “We represent over 110,000 people. I’ve worked 44 years in the VA, and I can’t believe that this president is coming to destroy veteran care.”

Demonstrators also criticized new tariffs on about 90 countries that Trump announced earlier this week.

“Reciprocal tariffs can work when they’re targeted. They have in the past. but this is just reckless,” said former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey.

Some opposing the “Hands Off!” protests came out as well.

“They just haven’t seen the bigger picture of this whole thing,” said counterprotester Ozzy Pérez. “Once this all settles, it’ll go ahead and figure itself out, and it will be better for the economy. There is a lot of fraud, waste and abuse within our U.S. government.”

North of the county line, “Hands Off!” hundreds of protesters gathered in Hollywood.

“We are justice-seeking people,” several demonstrators sang in unison.

One of the singing demonstrators held a sign that reads, “It’s time for moral courage!”

“For the first time in my life, I’m really concerned about the future of this country and the protection of our Constitution,” said protester John Brodie.

“I’m here as a proud trans woman to stand up for my rights — my right to have all the rights that every other American citizen has,” said protester Franchesca D’Amore.

“The VA’s, VA Hospital, I have a lot of people I know there, and it is a disgrace what’s going on,” said protester Barbara Lomoriello. “Our Social Security that I worked for, that my family worked for, should never be touched.”

More than 1,300 peaceful protests took place across all 50 states on Saturday. Organizers estimate the turnout of people in the millions.

There were also protests held outside the United States, in cities like London and Paris.

