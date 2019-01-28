Hundreds of volunteers attend funeral of unaccompanied Air Force veteran

KILLEEN, Texas (WSVN) — Hundreds of volunteers turned out for the funeral of a man they never met Monday.

Air Force veteran Joseph Walker was laid to rest Monday. However, according to KVUE, the cemetery where he was to be buried said they did not know who his family was, and they didn’t want him to be laid to rest alone, so they called on members of the public to attend his funeral.

“We do not leave veterans behind,” the cemetery said on Facebook.

Hundreds of volunteers heeded the call and attended Walker’s funeral.

Among those present were bikers from the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders, who met at a nearby restaurant before attending the funeral.

KVUE reported that Walker served in the Air Force from September 1964 to September 1968. He also served in the Vietnam War.

Killeen, Texas: A line of cars stretching for miles to attend the funeral of an Air Force Veteran with no family.. after fears he would be buried with no one attending. pic.twitter.com/IC5z7IlDjh — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 28, 2019

Incredible turnout at @usairforce veteran Joseph Walker’s funeral this morning in Killeen. Central Texas is awesome. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qgNeukR8nw — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) January 28, 2019

