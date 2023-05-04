(TMX) – Hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last week.

Former town council candidate Nina Jochnowitz shared photos of the mess in the woods next to a stream near Veterans Park in Old Bridge Township on April 26. They show several large mounds of a variety of cooked noodles.

She said the town was alerted to the estimated 500 pounds of dumped pasta, but hadn’t taken action.

“No surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods,” Jochnowitz said. Per reports, Old Bridge is the only town in Middlesex County without bulk garbage pickup, and sees widespread illegal dumping.

In an update two days later, on April 28, Jochnowitz said the social media attention had prompted action, and the town’s Public Works department cleaned up the creek.

“The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup [of] the river basin and pasta dump,” Jochnowitz wrote on Facebook. “They also cleaned out all the garbage tossed in the basin. Thank you Kasey and the entire crew of Public Works!”