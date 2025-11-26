MEDFORD, Massachusetts (AP) — Hundreds of gallons of home heating oil were pumped into the basement of the wrong Massachusetts home on Monday, triggering a hazardous material response because the property doesn’t have an oil tank.

According to the Medford Fire Department, the 385 gallons of oil were pumped into the home at 48 Linwood Street. It should have been delivered to a home at 48 Linwood Street in Malden instead.

“We don’t have the tank in the basement. How can they order the oil for (it)?” said homeowner Dang Nguyen. “I think the guy come in to the wrong address.”

“Normally, when you’re filling up an oil tank, once it starts to get full, you’ll hear the whistle and that keys the driver to shut down the oil,” said Deputy Chief Nicholas Davis of the Medford Fire Department. “There’s no whistle, because there’s no tank. You know, you look down for a second, you look up and there’s 385 gallons in the basement.”

No one was hurt, but the oil coated the floor of the basement. Fire officials said the cleanup will take significant time.

