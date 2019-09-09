Hundreds of Bahamian evacuees forced of ferry headed to Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - After hundreds of Bahamians attempted to leave their storm-ravaged home on board a ferry headed to Port Everglades, they were forced off the vessel and left with conflicting reasons as to why.

The evacuees left their destroyed homes in Freeport and waited in line for hours with the documents they were told they needed to board the Balearia headed to Fort Lauderdale’s port on Sunday night.

They were told they needed to bring their Bahamian passports and a paper from authorities saying they did not have a criminal history, but as soon as the boat was about to take off, an announcement came over the loud speakers.

“Passengers who do not have U.S. visas, please proceed to disembark,” said a ferry employee.

Each passenger bought their ticket for over $100 and were left not knowing what to do or how they would leave the island after hearing the heartbreaking news.

“It’s hurting because watching my daughters cry…but it is what it is,” said one passenger.

The crew on board the ferry blamed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but officials with CBP said it was they ferry crew that did not want to take the evacuees.

The ferry crew said they were told by the U.S. government at the last minute that they were not allowed to take the evacuees to the U.S. port because they did not have visas.

7News spoke with CBP officials once the ferry docked at Port Everglades, and they said Balearia made the decision to pull the evacuees off the boat.

“I think it’s important to note that if those folks did stay on the boat and arrived, we would have processed them, vetted them and worked within our laws and protocols and done what we had to do to facilitate them,” said Customs and Border Protection Acting Port Direction Stephen Silvestri. “I think it was a business decision by Balearia to remove them. They were not ordered off the boat by any government entity.”

CBP officials said the ferry would of had to be docked for hours, as the Bahamians would be brought off one by one to be processed and the company did not want to wait because it would have slowed their schedule down.

The Bahamians are now back on their home island with nothing, struggling to find another way off the island.

