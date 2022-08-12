(WSVN) - As infection rates doubled in Miami-Dade County the district prepared for the battle to beat monkeypox.

Two vaccination sites are now open to those who made appointments.

Hundreds already signed up to receive the first dose at Tropical Park or on 23rd Street in Miami beach.

The focus is to treat those at higher risk first as vaccine supplies are limited.

You must make an appointment; visit miamidade.gov for more information.

Meanwhile, the CDC relaxed the rules when it comes to COVID-19.

The health agency dropped the recommendation for Americans to self-quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Health officials also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

These changes came after the CDC estimated that 95% of Americans have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or being infected.

