MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Humanitarian activists are working to deliver much-needed aid to Cuba, and the efforts are being met with criticism from South Florida’s Cuban exile community.

More than 20 tons of food, medicine, solar panels and other supplies were ready to set sail Friday morning as a flotilla called Nuestra América Convoy prepared to headed from Progreso, Mexico to Havana.

Before setting sail, Thiago Ávila, an organizer for the Global Sumud Flotilla, said he hopes to deliver the life-saving supplies to the people of Cuba, as the island’s humanitarian crisis deepens.

Speaking in Spanish, Ávila said that what they are taking is a drop in the ocean, but it is an important and symbolic movement.

About 300 people from roughly 30 countries are joining that movement, one that is being criticized by Cuban exiles in South Florida who said it is organized by Castro sympathizers.

Ramón Saúl Sánchez, president of Movimiento Democracia, weighed in on the matter Thursday.

“The flotilla is organized by the daughter of Raúl Castro and groups that are supportive of the regime,” he said. “And what are they going to do if they give it to the regime? The regime is going to sell it.”

Sánchez is calling on the Trump administration to allow Cuban exiles to return in their own flotilla so that they can deliver supplies that they know will go into the right hands.

In the meantime, Sánchez has a message for the Cuban people

“Go to el Malecón and say to the regime and say to the flotilla, ‘Give us that, that you send to us by the Mexican people. Do not give it to the regime to so that they cannot sell it anymore,'” he said.

Cuba is facing a deepening ecoomic crisis. the worst in years, driven by tightened sanctions by the U.S. and a blockade of oil. Residents of the island nation are struggling without power, little food and medicine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio continued the pressure campaign as he pushes for regime change.

“They don’t know how to fix it, so they have to get new people in charge,” he said earlier this week.

Cuban exiles are hoping that happens sooner rather than later

“We want freedom now. We cannot keep postponing this, ’cause there are young people who are losing their lives,” said Cuban activist Salome Garcia.

“We will, always will be thinking about enterin Cuban waters and our homeland,” said Sánchez.

Several people are scheduled to head to Havana from Miami International Airport on Friday.

A protest against the flotilla has been scheduled for Saturday at Lummus Park in Miami.

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