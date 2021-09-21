NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Human remains found at a national park in Wyoming has been confirmed to be those of Gabrielle Petito.

The Denver branch of the FBI confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon after an autopsy was performed.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999,” officials said.

The coroner’s initial determination for Petito’s manner of death is homicide. However, the cause of death is pending the final autopsy results.

Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, continues to be a person of interest in the case.

The FBI is now asking that anyone who visited the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 and who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie to call them.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

