HUD to ban smoking in public housing

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The U.S. Housing and Urban Development ban on smoking in public housing is set to go into effect at the end of the month.

According to WFAA, the ban was first announced back in November 2016, but housing agencies had until July 31, 2018 to enact the ban.

HUD said the ban will help reduce damage and maintenance costs for public housing, as well cutting down on secondhand smoke.

According to the ban, residents will not be allowed to smoke inside public housing buildings, or anywhere within 25 feet of a building. Electronic or e-cigarettes are included in the ban.

“Smoking in any area where it is not allowed will be treated as a lease violation,” HUD’s website states.

So far, HUD said about 600 of its public housing agencies have already implemented smoke-free policies.

