(WSVN) - The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a new multi-wavelength spiral galaxy.

The telescope took 10 different images from six different programs to create one photo showing a galaxy 35 million light-years away.

Scientists said the chemical reactions of hydrogen gas is what makes it glow.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.