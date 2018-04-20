Hubble Space Telescope shows nebula 4,000 light years away

(WSVN) - NASA has released stunning images from the Hubble Space Telescope in celebration of the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 28th anniversary.

For 28 years, Hubble has provided a detailed view of the universe.

The latest images show the Lagoon Nebula, located 4,000 light-years away from Earth.

At the center of the nebula is a young, giant star called Herschel 36.

The star is 200,000 times brighter than our Sun, but if you looked at it with binoculars, you would only see a smudge of light with a bright core.

