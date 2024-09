(WSVN) - HP Hood LLC is recalling five types of its Lactaid milk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the lactose-free products might have trace amounts of almond. it can pose a potential serious health threat for people with related allergies.

As of Saturday night, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.