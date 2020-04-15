How to check the status of your COVID-19 relief payment

(WSVN) - The Internal Revenue Service created a tool to allow Americans to check the status of their COVID-19 relief payment.

For millions of Americans who qualify and have direct deposit set up, that money is expected to arrive this week.

“Tens of millions of Americans will receive their payments by Wednesday, April 15,” the US Treasury Department said.

However, if you still haven’t received your money, don’t worry.

The IRS now has a way to check when that money will hit your bank account.

On the Get My Payment page, you’ll be able to check the status of your payment, see the payment type and also find out if the IRS needs more information from you, such as bank details.

Keep in mind that loading times may be slow due to high demand.

