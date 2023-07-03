HOUSTON, Texas (WSVN) – A teen who vanished eight years ago in Houston has been discovered alive and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

Rudy Farias, who was 17 years old at the time of his disappearance, went missing in March 2015 under puzzling circumstances, leaving his family in anguish.

According to authorities, Farias was last seen walking his dogs before his family realized he went missing. Farias’ family immediately reported his disappearance to the authorities.

The family informed officials that Farias had previously been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, leading to concerns about his mental well-being.

In the wake of Farias’ disappearance, authorities initiated an extensive search effort, but the search was temporarily halted as investigators sought to gather additional information to aid their investigation.

After nearly a decade, authorities recently confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that Farias was found safe.

Update: 7/1/23– After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

According to local reports, Farias’ mother said her now 25-year-old son is recovering in the hospital after good Samaritans called 911 when they spotted him unconscious outside a church.

As Farias continues to recuperate in the hospital, authorities are anticipated to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the events leading up to Farias’ vanishing and the subsequent years that he remained missing.

Authorities did not initially believe foul play was involved when he went missing.

