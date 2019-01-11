House approves back pay for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to ensure that all federal employees will be paid retroactively after the partial government shutdown ends.

The bill passed Friday requires that all employees, including those who have been furloughed, be paid as soon as possible once the government reopens.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Thursday. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

More than 800,000 workers, more than half of them still on the job, missed their first paycheck Friday under the stoppage, which began Dec. 22.

