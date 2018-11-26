Hospital rejects heart transplant patient, suggests she should fundraise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WSVN) — A woman in Michigan has raised thousands of dollars for her heart transplant in just two days after a photo of her rejection letter went viral.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her son Alex, 60-year-old Hedda Martin developed congestive heart failure after receiving chemotherapy for aggressive breast cancer in 2005.

However, Martin’s health deteriorated and she desperately needed a new heart. However, Martin was reportedly deemed ineligible from her hospital, Spectrum Health, due to the fact that she needed a “more secure financial plan for immunosuppressive medication coverage.”

The hospital recommended that Martin fundraise $10,000 for the medication.

Martin’s son set up the page with a goal of $20,000 for two years of medication. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised over $28,000.

One donor gave $10,000 while another sent $5,000.

The story even caught the attention of Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted about the issue.

Insurance groups are recommending GoFundMe as official policy – where customers can die if they can’t raise the goal in time – but sure, single payer healthcare is unreasonable. h/t @DanRiffle pic.twitter.com/zetPW0MgDd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

According to Fox 17, a friend of Martin’s said she is grateful for the outpouring of support and for her dedicated nurses.

According to the GoFundMe page, Martin will be able to go back before the transplant team on March 29.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.