Horror movie release moved from school shooting anniversary

MIAMI (AP) — A horror movie called “Happy Death Day 2U” is getting a new release date following complaints its original release date coincided with the Florida school shooting anniversary.

Universal Pictures released a statement Wednesday saying the film’s North American release would be moved from Feb. 14 to Feb. 13. The studio also decided to keep the film from theaters in the Parkland area where 17 people were killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the attack, tweeted a plea Tuesday night for Universal to move the release date.

Very happy to announce that I just got off the phone with executives at Universal Studios. They will be moving the release date of the movie off of February 14th and they will also be taking steps to address the local needs of the Parkland community. This was a great outcome. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 16, 2019

“Happy Death Day 2U” is a sequel to the 2017 film “Happy Death Day” in which a woman must continually relive the day of her murder until she can discover her killer’s identity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.