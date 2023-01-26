(WSVN) - Hormel, the makers of chilli cheese dip, and Modist Brewing Co are now featuring a limited-edition “chilli cheese brew” in celebration of the Super Bowl.

That’s right a beer you can sip with flavors of dip.

“This year we were inspired to bring fans together and create something everyone can agree on – an irresistible sip that unites the best flavors of our famous Hormel Chili Cheese Dip,” said Jason Hron, Hormel Chili brand manager.

A four-pack costs $24.

Four-packs are available while supplies lasts at www.HormelChiliCheeseBrew.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.