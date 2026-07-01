CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy has been miraculously pulled out of the rubble after being stuck for five days. Relatives in South Florida are now sharing their gratitude after learning of his safety.

Cell phone video captured the rescue of Carlos Miguel Colmenares Gutierrez, following the disaster.

Gutierrez’s cousin, Mayra Heredia, who lives in Cutler Bay, shared her family’s story after the earthquake hit.

“Is he alive? Is he not? We would see people being taken out of the rubble so we knew there was hope. And the days just continued on,” she said.

After five days of agony and fear, a breakthrough happened.

“My aunt Cecilia is like ‘They found someone screaming ‘My name is Carlos Miguel Colmenares,'” she said.

Heredia pointed out Gutierrez’s father in social media video.

“That’s his father looking up at the stuff as they’re bringing his son down to him,” she said.

Carlos was protected by just a refrigerator during the earthquake.

“He was only dehydrated, there was no broken bones, just a couple of bruises here and there, but otherwise fine,” said Heredia.

Gutierrez is now recovering at a hospital in Caracas, and while his physical injuries were minor, the emotional toll is still heavy.

“People are coming out, and then five days later, they find my cousin, and here we are, day seven, and they’re still finding people and hope is still there, hope is still alive,” said Heredia.

Gutierrez’s family said that the child is in good spirits, and that he is eating, drinking and laughing and said that while they are happy for him, their hearts remain with those still fighting.

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