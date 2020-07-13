Hong Kong Disneyland will close again after a surge in coronavirus cases

A cast member (L) welcomes visitors upon their arrival at Hong Kong's Disneyland on June 18, 2020, after the theme park officially reopened following nearly five months of closure in a fresh boost for a city that has largely managed to defeat the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its gates.

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” a Disney spokesperson said.

The hotels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will remain open with “adjusted levels of services,” according to the spokesperson.

“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” the statement read.

The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days after the company opened its most important resort: Walt Disney World.

The resort, located in Orlando, Florida, opened on Saturday despite a surging number of cases in the state.

Disney World began a phased reopening for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is implementing several health measures to reopen safely.

Josh D’Amaro — the new chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products — says the resort is safe for guests.

“We are in a new normal,” D’Amaro told CNN Business on Saturday. “The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment.”

Florida shattered the US record for new single-day coronavirus cases. The state’s Department of Health reported at least 15,299 new cases on Sunday.

