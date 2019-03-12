Hometown Food Company recalls over 12,000 cases of flour due to salmonella concerns

Hometown Food Company has announced a recall of over 12,000 cases of flour due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour bags possibly affected have the lot codes of 8292 and 8293 with Best If Used By dates of April 19 and 20 of 2020.

The flour cases were distributed in grocery stores including Publix and Winn-Dixie.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said there have been no reports of salmonella-related cases due to the flour so far.

The recall comes less than two months after General Mills found salmonella in certain bags of their Gold Medal Unbleached Flour.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.