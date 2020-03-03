Homeowner uses motion activated sprinkler to stop thief

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (WSVN) — A California homeowner who was tired of dealing with thieves in the neighborhood used a creative method to protect her property.

Katie Camarena said on Facebook that she and the rest of the neighborhood have been dealing with people stealing tools and whatever else they could get their hands on out of vehicles.

“Our flood light didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure,” Camarena said.

Surveillance video posted by Camarena shows someone on a bike riding up to a truck in the middle of the night. As the shady subject approaches, the sprinkler activates and sprays the man down.

The man is then seen riding away in a rush.

Camarena said she ordered the sprinkler off of Amazon.

