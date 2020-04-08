Homeowner fatally shoots intruder; second intruder charged with murder

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CNN) — Murder charges have been filed against a man involved in an attempted home invasion in Arlington Heights.

Bradley Finnian is facing murder and home invasion charges after an incident that took place on April 4.

Video from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera showed two men who police identified as Finnan and Larry Brodacz coming to the door of a home in the 2400 block of North Evergreen and forcing their way in at gunpoint.

The homeowner fought back and police said he chased Finnian out of the house and punched him repeatedly.

Police said Brodacz remained in the house during the fight with the homeowner’s family. The homeowner retrieved his gun from a safe as “Brodacz pointed his handgun at the homeowner’s wife and children,” police said in a statement.

Brodacz was armed with a knife and attacked the homeowner.

“Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen,” the police statement said.

Brodacz was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Finnian is now charged with the other suspect’s death.

Police said it was a targeted crime and not, a random act of violence against the community.

