Homeowner fatally shoots 3 people breaking into home

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas homeowner took matters into his own hands after he shot and killed three people during a home invasion in Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle, police said four men forced their way into the home shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

However, the homeowner grabbed his gun and shot all four of the suspects.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other suspects fled in a vehicle and hit a pole.

One man was later found dead inside the vehicle, while the other collapsed nearby. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The fourth suspect was shot in the leg and found at the scene.

Police said the homeowner was not hurt. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

