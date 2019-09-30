Homeless woman in LA goes viral with beautiful singing voice

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A Los Angeles woman has gone viral for her angelic singing voice.

Los Angeles Police tweeted video showing a woman with a beautiful singing voice in the subway along with the caption, “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

The woman quickly went viral, and many wanted to know who the mysterious woman was.

KABC eventually spoke to the woman, and identified her as 52-year-old Emily Zamourka, a trained violinist and pianist who immigrated from Russia when she was 24.

Zamourka fell on hard times and lost her home after her violin was stolen while performing in Downtown Los Angeles.

“That’s when I became homeless. When I could not actually pay any of my bills and could not pay anymore of my rent,” she told KABC.

However, she said her love of music kept her going.

“I am sleeping actually on the cardboard right now, in the parking lot,” she told KABC. “I am sleeping where I can sleep… I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden to anybody.”

Zamourka said she hopes to one day work in music again, and she hopes her newfound fame can turn her situation around.

“I will be so grateful to anyone who is trying to help me to get off the streets and to have my own place, to have my instrument,” she said.

