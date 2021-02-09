Homeless teen in Texas offered chance to play college football

(WSVN) - Against all odds, a Texas teen has earned a scholarship to play college football.

Leslie Adindu is from Nigeria and only started playing football in 2019.

He has yet to play a varsity game.

Some unforeseen circumstances left Adindu homeless and out on the street so his coaches made him a highlight reel, sent it to universities and now one school is giving him the chance to play.

Soon Adindu will take the field at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.