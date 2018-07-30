Homeless man offers resumes, hears back from several companies

(WSVN) - A homeless man in California was standing near an intersection and, instead of asking for money, a person saw him asking for resumes.

Twitter user jaysc0 took a photo of the man holding a sign that read, “Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume.” The man’s resume had his name, David Casarez, at the top and was followed by his qualifications.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

According to KNTV, Casarez is a 26-year-old man who lived in his van until he was unable to pay for it, which then caused him to lose it in June. He’s since been sleeping in a park.

So Casarez decided to stand at a busy intersection in California, several resumes at his side and hoping he would grab the attention of many people.

“If you want to come out here and play with the big dogs, this is where you have to be,” Casarez said to KNTV. “This is my make it or break it moment. I have to do something crazy.”

Since the Tweet went viral, the 26-year-old has heard from companies both locally and nationally, including Canada.

“I knew it would be posted on social media, I didn’t know it would blow up like this,” said Casarez to KNTV. “I’m trying not to take any money, I really do just want a job opportunity, that’s all I’m asking.”

